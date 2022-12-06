Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury according to a new report. Andy Reid gave a glimmer of hope on Friday, saying that Toney was on the border of playing or not playing. The team ruled him questionable in the final injury report after three limited practice sessions this week. It appears they’ll be playing things on the safe side with the trade acquisition.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO