Read full article on original website
Related
Saints’ Cameron Jordan, Bengals’ Jessie Bates III fined
The NFL apparently didn’t take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week
Report: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney won't play vs. Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury according to a new report. Andy Reid gave a glimmer of hope on Friday, saying that Toney was on the border of playing or not playing. The team ruled him questionable in the final injury report after three limited practice sessions this week. It appears they’ll be playing things on the safe side with the trade acquisition.
Stanford Football Hires Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor, per Report
Taylor led the Hornets to a 12-1 season and FCS quarterfinal appearance in 2022.
Comments / 1