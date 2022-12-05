ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

Prep wrestling: Johnson claims 1st for Cameron at Antigo

Rice Lake Chronotype
 6 days ago

Kayne Johnson began the season with five wins to lead the Cameron wrestling team and take first place at Antigo’s John Roberts Scramble on Saturday.

The Comets finished 11th out of 19 teams.

Johnson earned four pins in his five matches at 126 pounds. In the championship match, the senior got Abbotsford/Colby’s Tristen Smazal to the mat in 1:16.

At 145, junior Kobe Sevals was sixth after he earned a pair of wins. After getting pinned in his opening round matchup, Sevals got Ashland’s Gage Mieierotto to the mat in 1:14. He then about matched that with a pin of Waupaca’s Bo Bessette in 1:24 in round three as Sevals went 2-3 on the day.

Colt Mikolon at 113, Jesse Slayton 132 and Michael Kuchera at 195 were each eighth in their weight classes. Mikolon got Rhinelander’s Anthony Boldt to the mat in 2:25 in their second-round battle for his lone win. Slayton got a second-round victory by pinfall in 0:39 over Delaino Zivko of Rhinelander. After a pair of losses, Kuchera pinned Marathon’s Juan Gomez in 0:45 and then went on to pin Rhinelander’s Joseph Evenson in 2:40.

Rice Lake, WI
