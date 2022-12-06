Read full article on original website
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Leander ISD starting master-plan process for district's original high school
Leanders ISD is beginning the process for developing a master plan for Leander High School. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees is developing a master plan to renovate Leander High School after hearing a timeline for the project Dec. 8. The board previously approved a reallocation of...
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
‘Stroll’ downtown Elgin this week
A special version of Elgin’s monthly stroll through downtown will feature a holiday flavor Thursday. Sip Shop & Stroll will be Dec. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Elgin. The Elgin Farmers Market and many downtown businesses will be open sharing live music, holiday specials, refreshments, and wine and beer samples.
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
What is the most legendary dessert in Texas? The answer will definitely make you go bananas
When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?
Critics claim proposed Taylor event guideline is 'War on Christmas'
TAYLOR, Texas - Critics are calling a guideline the Taylor City Council is considering a "war on Christmas." Last weekend, there were two separate Christmas parades, one put on by the city and another by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance. TAMA has hosted the Christmas parade for years. Taylor Pride...
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas
Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
Two Taylor parades kick off holiday season
Taylor residents and visitors gathered Saturday, December 3, to watch two holiday parades — the Taylor Christmas Lights Parade hosted annually by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance and the city’s inaugural Very Merry Holiday Parade. Both parades traveled down Taylor's Main Street and ended near Heritage Square, 400 Main Street, for the city's tree lighting and winter festivities. “I want to…
Scratch ticket makes Georgetown resident $1 million richer
A scratch lottery ticket made someone who lives in Georgetown $1 million richer.
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 12/06/2022 - 04:26 Image Visitors to Lakeside Park may be startled to see that the block at the southeast corner of Main and Yett streets now has no trees. Site-clearing work has started on the city's proposed hotel and conference center, which is expected to be finished early in 2024. The complex...
