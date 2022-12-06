ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

georgetowner.com

For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again

Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
Elgin Courier

‘Stroll’ downtown Elgin this week

A special version of Elgin’s monthly stroll through downtown will feature a holiday flavor Thursday. Sip Shop & Stroll will be Dec. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Elgin. The Elgin Farmers Market and many downtown businesses will be open sharing live music, holiday specials, refreshments, and wine and beer samples.
ELGIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Critics claim proposed Taylor event guideline is 'War on Christmas'

TAYLOR, Texas - Critics are calling a guideline the Taylor City Council is considering a "war on Christmas." Last weekend, there were two separate Christmas parades, one put on by the city and another by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance. TAMA has hosted the Christmas parade for years. Taylor Pride...
TAYLOR, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
Building Design & Construction

Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas

Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Two Taylor parades kick off holiday season

Taylor residents and visitors gathered Saturday, December 3, to watch two holiday parades — the Taylor Christmas Lights Parade hosted annually by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance and the city’s inaugural Very Merry Holiday Parade. Both parades traveled down Taylor's Main Street and ended near Heritage Square, 400 Main Street, for the city's tree lighting and winter festivities. “I want to…
TAYLOR, TX
The Highlander

Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls

Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 12/06/2022 - 04:26 Image Visitors to Lakeside Park may be startled to see that the block at the southeast corner of Main and Yett streets now has no trees. Site-clearing work has started on the city's proposed hotel and conference center, which is expected to be finished early in 2024. The complex...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

