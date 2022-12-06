Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Wood County Sheriff's Department arrests a man on drug charges
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wood County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges early Friday morning. John M. Brogan, 42, was out on bond that was posted by a family member on Oct. 14, after being arrested eight days earlier. Brogan was initially arrested back on Oct. 6,...
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
WJFW-TV
CWD detected in Shawano Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed that a wild deer in southwestern Shawano Co. tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The deer was a four to five-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery season. This is the second confirmed wild deer positive...
WJFW-TV
Jeans for Teens Drive begins on Dec. 15
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA will be holding their Jeans for Teens Drive starting on Dec. 15. The Jeans for Teens drive will start on Dec. 15 and will wrap up on Jan. 3. The collection sites to drop off your jeans include:. Rhinelander High School. James...
WJFW-TV
NATH fundraises with Pints & Pasties approaching year end goal
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A local initiative is closing in on its financial needs for the year. NATH Fredrick place relies on fundraising to cover one third of its expenses each year. Their most recent fundraiser, Pints and Pasties brings them one step closer. Rhinelander area has been the home of NATH Fredrick place for 12 years now.
WJFW-TV
Hometown Christmas celebrates holidays with live mannequins
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - As the holiday's inch closer, a local event comes to downtown Tomahawk tonight. Hometown Christmas on Main Street is welcoming hundreds of people along North 4th Street. In its fourth year, its a community celebration with one main attraction, live human mannequins sitting in the windowsills of businesses.
WJFW-TV
Elcho Historical Society receives grants for building renovation work
ELCHO - The Elcho Historical Society is working on converting an old building to a new home for a museum. They just announced a major boost in their fundraising efforts. Here is the old Grange Hall they are renovating. Over the past two weeks, the Elcho Historical Society were notified...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys swimming dominates again with win over Shawano Community
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team has been dominant all season, and they looked to continue that dominance on Thursday when they hosted their first event of the season out of three. They took on Shawano Community and were hoping to break some records in the process.
WJFW-TV
Julianna Ouimette nears school record as Lakeland Union beats Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was riding high on a three-game winning streak before their matchup with the 2-4 Mosinee girl's basketball team on Thursday. Both Mosinee and the 3-3 T-Birds had a case to call this game a "revenge game." Mosinee defeated Lakeland Union last season to win the Great Northern Conference. However, Lakeland Union defeated Mosinee in the playoffs that year to end their season.
WJFW-TV
Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 12-9-22
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition was a record setting show. Not from the sports team at WJFW, but from Julianna Ouimette, as she became the Lakeland Union girls basketball team's all-time leading scorer on Friday. On top of achieving that milestone, Lakeland Union was able to defeat Ladysmith 71-37 to improve their current winning streak to five games.
WJFW-TV
Lamers shines as Rhinelander takes down Northland Pines at home
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Northland Pines tonight in girls basketball. The Hodags came into the game 3-3, while Pines was 1-4. Rhinelander used their home court advantage and played great offensively. The Hodags were leading in the half by more than 20 points over Pines. The hawks were struggling to find opening with Rhinelander's defense forcing turnovers and scoring.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee uses hot start to take down Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee headed to Tomahawk on Friday for a game with the Hatchets in girls basketball. Mosinee came into this game 2-5, while Tomahawk was 1-4. Mosinee came out with lots of energy, starting the game on a 15-0 run before Tomahawk scored their first points of the game. Taelyn Jirschlee led all scorers with 19 points on the day.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines on four game winning streak after win over Rhinelander
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines hosted Rhinelander in boys basketball on Friday. The Eagles were on a three-game winning streak on boasting a 4-1 record before trying to defend home court against the 1-2 Hodags. Northland Pines was flying all over the court this game, with flashy and athletic...
Comments / 0