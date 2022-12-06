Read full article on original website
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
CoinDesk
EU Lawmaker Kaili Suspended From Party in Corruption Scandal
European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, a key figure in ongoing efforts to regulate crypto in Europe, has been suspended from her party in reaction to reports that she and others are allegedly tied to a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving illicit lobbying activity for Qatar. Kaili – a rare crypto...
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Migrants face ‘unprecedented rise in violence’ in EU borders, report finds
Asylum seekers beaten and sexually assaulted before being illegally removed, says Border Violence Monitoring Network
No 10 does not rule out ban on illegal migrants settling in UK
Downing Street has not ruled out barring illegal migrants from ever settling in the UK in an effort to crack down on the small boats crisis.No 10 refused to “speculate” on future migration policy when presented with a series of proposals from the Centre for Policy Studies to cut the number of people making the perilous journey across the Channel.In a new report, co-authored by Theresa May’s former adviser Nick Timothy, the centre-right think tank said no migrant who arrives in the UK illegally should ever be allowed to settle in the country.The paper, with a foreword by Home Secretary...
South African president's future considered by ruling party
A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed.The meeting is expected to decide if Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign following a damning parliamentary report about the theft of large sums of dollars from his farm in 2020.The report was drafted by an independent panel appointed to probe allegations leveled by the country’s former intelligence head, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to cover up the theft of an estimated $4 million from his Phala Phala farm in...
UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source said: “The BBC has been clear one of their...
Canada issues ‘cease and desist’ warning to China over ‘police stations’ in Ottawa
Canada has summoned Beijing’s ambassador following reports of a network of illegal Chinese “police stations” in the country, after warnings that Ottawa is prepared to take more action if China refuses to “cease and desist” from its alleged activities. Speaking to the Canada-China committee on...
Home Office considers detention and ban for people entering illegally
Tough measures to address ‘big concern’ for Tory voters are among suggestions in report by rightwing thinktank
Reaction to Reuters report on Nigerian military abortion programme
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Reuters investigation published on Wednesday revealed that the Nigerian Army has run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country's northeast since at least 2013.
US to ban Sudan officials who hold up post-coup transition
The United States said Wednesday it would bar visas to any current or former Sudanese officials who hold up a transition to democracy, hoping to boost a tentative deal between the military and civilians. "Recognizing the fragility of democratic transitions, the United States will hold to account spoilers -- whether military or political actors -- who attempt to undermine or delay democratic progress," Blinken said in a statement.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
China announces a rollback of its strict anti-COVID-19 measures
China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its restrictive anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings.
Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.
EU parliament member, Gulf state probed over suspected graft
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belgium launched an investigation on Friday into possible corruption involving an unidentified Gulf state and at least one member of the European Parliament, the federal prosecutor said.
marinelink.com
Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port
Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
France 24
Belgium detains four over suspected Qatar bribes at EU parliament
Belgium on Friday detained four people including a former MEP as part of a probe into suspected bribery by Qatar at the European parliament, officials said. The federal prosecutor announced the arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police carried out 16 raids in the capital Brussels. The...
Labour would fast-track asylum claims from ‘safe’ countries
Labour has said it would introduce a new fast-tracking process for migrants from “safe” countries in a bid to clear the backlog of asylum claims.The party cited Home Office figures showing that, of 7,000 Albanians who made asylum claims after travelling to the UK on a small boat in the year to June, less than 1% have had their case determined.Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Government of failing to “get any grip” on the issue, with Labour calling on the Government to immediately introduce fast-tracking for Albania and those from other safe countries “so that unfounded asylum claims...
Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations exposed tensions Tuesday as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collided with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to...
