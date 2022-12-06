This is a chaotic time for Purdue football. With the news of Jeff Brohm headed out the door to Louisville it leaves everyone, fans, coaches, players, recruits in a bit of a flux. Will they stay or will they go? Will there be better opportunities out there in the big wide world of college football? What about for the assistant coaches? Are they also going to Louisville or are they staying in West Lafayette through the bowl game and hoping the new hire really really likes them so they can stay?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO