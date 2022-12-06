Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award
The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
purdue.edu
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University
You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. The AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) provide comments from Purdue experts on timely topics. ‘10 Years With President Mitch Daniels’. Throughout his 10 years as Purdue president, Mitch...
purdue.edu
Purdue Polytechnic High School seeking collaborations with Purdue faculty, staff
Working in positions ranging from high school social studies teacher to principal, Macarena Guerrero has served as an educator for more than a decade. In her latest role as Purdue Polytechnic High School (PPHS) relationship manager, Guerrero is enhancing students’ learning environments in a new way — by connecting them with individuals and opportunities at Purdue University.
purdue.edu
Workshop to guide farm families through generational transitions
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — To successfully guide a farm operation from generation to generation, farm owners and families need to have a plan for where they are going and knowledge of how they will fund that transition. The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting workshops along with individualized sessions to help strategically structure a farm succession plan.
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
purdue.edu
New online toolbox offers many ways to view snow data in the continental US
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC) has launched an online interactive Snowfall Climatology Toolbox that provides easy-to-use, visually appealing data on annual snowfall, monthly snowfall, number of snow days, first and last snow dates, and record one-day snowfall for the entire United States.
Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again
The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Bilfinger North America Holding Hiring Fair. Some Positions $45 Per Hour.
Bilfinger is holding a hiring event for two days in Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7th and 8th. The Bilfinger hiring fair requires no registration. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot. The Bilfinger Craft Hiring Event on Wednesday, December 7th from 9AM to 3PM is at the...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
hammerandrails.com
Devin Mockobee Tweets About Purdue Future
This is a chaotic time for Purdue football. With the news of Jeff Brohm headed out the door to Louisville it leaves everyone, fans, coaches, players, recruits in a bit of a flux. Will they stay or will they go? Will there be better opportunities out there in the big wide world of college football? What about for the assistant coaches? Are they also going to Louisville or are they staying in West Lafayette through the bowl game and hoping the new hire really really likes them so they can stay?
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
WLFI.com
Car dealership collecting toys to support foster care
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette is collecting toys all month for children awaiting foster care placement. Hyundai of Lafayette is asking for donations of all kinds of toys for any age new or unopened. They're partnering with the Isaiah 117 House which is a national charity that is new to Lafayette.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
WISH-TV
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
