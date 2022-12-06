Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
The 20 Best Places to Host Holiday Parties Near Tyler, TX? Locals Chime in
The question was posed: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" This is the season for merriment--and especially after last year many Tyler, Texas people are looking forward to a season of Christmas and holiday get-togethers. Whether you're planning...
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?
After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
Beat The Texas Heat That’s Coming In Summer 2023 With Window Tint
Living in East Texas, even for a short while, you know how hot it can get in the summer (even the winter sometimes!). The sun beats down on your car and heats it up like an oven and over time it will fade and damage your vehicle's interior. You can protect one of your most costly investments with window tinting.
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
KSAT 12
🏈 WATCH at 7: Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the game...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
This Tyler, Texas Home Looks Comfortable and Luxurious
It’s always fun to look at real estate listings especially ones that are in our backyard such as this beautiful home in Tyler, Texas. This really is one of the most beautiful homes I have ever seen pictures of in East Texas. The reason it’s not one of the most expensive homes in the area is only because it doesn’t come with hundreds of acres of land. Other than not having a gigantic piece of land I think you’re going to love this property in Tyler, TX too.
The Surprising ’22 Google Trend That East Texas Shares with Juneau, Alaska
Looking for a place to eat squid in Tyler, TX? Google it. Need a ridiculously sized window replaced in Longview? Google it. Wondering where you can find a center armrest for your '72 Corvette Stingray in Henderson? Google it. It's become commonplace, when you need something just Google it. And...
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas
I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Former Smith County, TX Constable Found Guilty Of Theft
The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
An East Texas University Has Two Nationally Ranked Women Wrestlers
Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!. You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0