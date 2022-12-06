Read full article on original website
CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said. Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Weslaco PD: Physical struggle in traffic stop; police uncover heroin, meth
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Weslaco after a physical struggle, police allege, in a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Ricardo Castellano, 37, was taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. Friday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and local warrants for assault and […]
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
BPD: Man stole woman’s car at gunpoint after getting ride from party
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man who allegedly drove off with a woman’s car, police said. Orien Garcia, 17, was taken into custody on Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information obtained from […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent on ATV dies in accident while on duty
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
Retired Coast Guard officer struck at Pompano Boat Ramp
On Nov. 10, while walking home from his routine workout, retired Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Barry Chambers, 81, was struck by a motor vehicle exiting the boat ramp near Pompano Street in Port Isabel. A police investigation was started and is still ongoing as of the time of this article’s publishing.
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $808K Worth of Narcotics
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics with a combined estimated street value of $808,976. “Our CBP officers used their experience and multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz,...
Man enters McDonald’s with gunshot wound, investigation underway
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a case after a man walked into a Harlingen McDonald’s location with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening. The man arrived at the McDonald’s location on 2305 W. Lincoln St. It is unknown where the man was shot before arriving at McDonald’s, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen […]
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed
A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada
As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
