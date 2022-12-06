Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Robert “Bob” Sherwood
Robert “Bob” Sherwood, 83, surrounded by his family, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at the Serenity House, in Tomah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16th, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave. Tomah, WI. Memories will be shared at 2:30 P.M. led by Jim Hayward.
wwisradio.com
Gertrude I. (Woof) Bue
Gertrude I. (Woof) Bue, age 94, passed away on December 6, 2022 at Tri-County. Memorial Hospital, Whitehall, Wisconsin. She previously had been a resident at. Grand View Care Center in Blair, Wisconsin since the end of May when she had. broken her hip. Gertrude was born on October 5, 1928...
wwisradio.com
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann passed away on Saturday, the 26 th of November, 2022. Gisela passed away peacefully in home hospice, with many close family by her side, in Willard, WI. She was a long. time resident of Black River Falls, and before that, Melrose. She was born on...
wwisradio.com
Still no Answers in October’s Michigan Paper Mill Fire
(Menomonie, MI) — Investigators in the UP have not yet found what started October’s massive fire at the paper mill in Menomonie, MI. The fire at the Resolute Forest Products, which is just across the river from Marinette, burned for two weeks, destroyed a large portion of the mill, and sent a column of smoke miles into the air. The fire closed the mill. But Resolute says it’s still paying its workers and hopes to be back open sometime next year.
wwisradio.com
Bonnie Jandt
Bonnie Jandt, 90, formerly of Sparta, died at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, WI on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Chaplain Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating. Burial will be at Leon Cemetery.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Urges Residents to Keep Sick Children Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — School leaders in Eau Claire are spelling it out for parents: Keep your kids home when they are sick. The city’s school district sent a note home to parents asking them to keep kids at home if kids have a fever over 100, have a persistent cough, have COVID symptoms, have muscle or body aches, and even if they have a runny nose. Eau Claire Schools say this is the time of year when school illnesses begin to peak. Leaders say they’re trying to keep people healthy.
wwisradio.com
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
wwisradio.com
James H. Bronner
James H. Bronner, age 87, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Shamrock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
wwisradio.com
Fort McCoy Police Officer Receives Medal for Heroic Rescue Effort
Fort McCoy police officer receives medal for heroic rescue effort. Police Officer Raymond A. Brand II received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for “exceptional service and performance” Nov. 29 from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger due to “heroic” efforts to rescue two people in a vehicle accident in February 2022.
wwisradio.com
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
