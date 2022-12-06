Read full article on original website
A Penguins Trade is on the Horizon
PITTSBURGH - Trade season across the NHL is heating up as teams enter the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been looking to make a trade since his last deal that brought Jeff Petry to the organization in July. Since then, the Penguins...
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one word describing each team
Two new teams enter the top five, while the Avalanche take a big tumble. Plus, we get into the whole brevity thing for all 32 clubs.
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Bieksa Says Chara Is Lying About 2011 Stanley Cup Final
Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is claiming that former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying when he told recently told a story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks. After losing each of the first two games in Vancouver by a goal, the Boston...
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
The latest on Vegas Golden Knights stars Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo
On Friday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live, Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna sat down with The Athletic contributor Jesse Granger for an “All 32” segment about the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights currently lead the Pacific Division with a 19–8–1 record to start the 2022–23 season...
Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
