The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO