Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwisradio.com
Robert “Bob” Sherwood
Robert “Bob” Sherwood, 83, surrounded by his family, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at the Serenity House, in Tomah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16th, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave. Tomah, WI. Memories will be shared at 2:30 P.M. led by Jim Hayward.
wwisradio.com
James H. Bronner
James H. Bronner, age 87, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Shamrock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
wwisradio.com
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann passed away on Saturday, the 26 th of November, 2022. Gisela passed away peacefully in home hospice, with many close family by her side, in Willard, WI. She was a long. time resident of Black River Falls, and before that, Melrose. She was born on...
wwisradio.com
Fort McCoy Police Officer Receives Medal for Heroic Rescue Effort
Fort McCoy police officer receives medal for heroic rescue effort. Police Officer Raymond A. Brand II received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for “exceptional service and performance” Nov. 29 from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger due to “heroic” efforts to rescue two people in a vehicle accident in February 2022.
Comments / 0