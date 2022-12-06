James H. Bronner, age 87, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Clyde Ewers will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Shamrock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

