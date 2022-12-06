Read full article on original website
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
Investigation leads to arrest of Ville Platte man, found with drugs and guns
A Ville Platte man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs and firearms in his home, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Driver in critical condition after striking unoccupied vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette
UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.: All lanes have reopened on I-10 westbound near MP100 following a two-vehicle crash. Delays are approximately 6 miles, police said. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 (westbound) at mm 100, near the Ambassador Caffery exit. Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. when […]
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
evangelinetoday.com
TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
KPLC TV
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean...
KPLC TV
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
Lafayette police say to expect delays while the crash is being handled.
theadvocate.com
Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison
In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
Suspect dead following home invasion
On December 6, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a home invasion in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road.
Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead
Lafayette Police officials say two people were found dead yesterday.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu school board candidate’s two homestead exemptions ‘inadvertent’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just days ahead of the December election, a challenge was made against one candidate about where she lived. One of the school board candidates alleged his opponent had a homestead exemption at two homes, which is not allowed. And one of those homes was outside the school board district.
