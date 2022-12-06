ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
OBERLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison

In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
LAFAYETTE, LA

