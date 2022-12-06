Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.

