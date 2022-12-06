Read full article on original website
anacortestoday.com
Classic rolls down the road: 2015
I didn’t get any particulars as this driver was on the move, but I sure enjoyed the encounter. “O” Avenue and 41st Street, 2015. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
KATU.com
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
Need affordable groceries? We compared prices at local Bellingham grocery stores for you
We checked the prices at Whatcom County area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
whatcom-news.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for higher elevations and valleys
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office forecasters issued a Winter Storm Warning early this morning, Friday, December 9th. The warning area includes the Cascade mountains and valleys in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. The warning statement forewarns of expected heavy snow between 4pm today to 4pm...
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
