ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anacortestoday.com

Classic rolls down the road: 2015

I didn’t get any particulars as this driver was on the move, but I sure enjoyed the encounter. “O” Avenue and 41st Street, 2015. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KATU.com

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for higher elevations and valleys

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office forecasters issued a Winter Storm Warning early this morning, Friday, December 9th. The warning area includes the Cascade mountains and valleys in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. The warning statement forewarns of expected heavy snow between 4pm today to 4pm...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy