'A scene from a Hallmark movie:' Downtown Laurinburg Christmas displays attract visitors
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — People are traveling near and far to see all of the Christmas decorations and lights in downtown Laurinburg. The festive district even captured the attention of Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper stopped in Laurinburg this week as a part...
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
cbs17
Food Lion donating $30K in gift cards to help Moore County residents after power outage
SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion announced Thursday that it is donating $30,000 in gift cards to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. According to a news release from the company, the gift cards will be given out through the food bank’s partner agencies in Moore County.
Shining star for the community
Jake Monte and Jay Reese of Nutrimax on James Street in Laurinburg custom-welded a large Christmas star and hung it from their building for everyone to see at night.
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category
Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
72 hours without power, Moore Co. families need relief and resources
Inside her home, Takeema McKeithen is like many around Moore County. She's in the dark, cold, and lost hundreds of dollars in groceries.
Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
railfan.com
Aberdeen Carolina & Western to Buy Norfolk Southern Trackage
CANDOR, N.C. — North Carolina’s Aberdeen Carolina & Western is expected to purchase 104 miles of track from Norfolk Southern, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. But railfans will notice few changes after the transaction because the short line has already been operating the line in question since 1989.
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
WBTV
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
northernnewsnow.com
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
WRAL
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video
Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
Robeson Early College seniors make big discovery, lead in UNC drinking water
CHAPEL HILL — This week, the Environment, Health and Safety department at UNC Chapel Hill was
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
