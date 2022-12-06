ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC
FOX8 News

Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
railfan.com

Aberdeen Carolina & Western to Buy Norfolk Southern Trackage

CANDOR, N.C. — North Carolina’s Aberdeen Carolina & Western is expected to purchase 104 miles of track from Norfolk Southern, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. But railfans will notice few changes after the transaction because the short line has already been operating the line in question since 1989.
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTV

Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video

Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy