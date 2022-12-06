ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far

Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Shocking Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Possible Mavs Exit

The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped push their record back over the .500 mark to 13-11. After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, this was not the start many people expected the Mavericks to have, especially when you consider the historic start that NBA superstar Luka Doncic had.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson angers Suns with controversial end-of-game move

Zion Williamson ruffled a few feathers on Friday night. Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans won an important game at home against the rival Phoenix Suns. The two teams entered played on Friday having the two best records in the Western Conference. With the Pelicans leading by nine points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California

Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
ATLANTA, GA

