Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Kyrie Irving's Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game
Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.
Knicks reportedly willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to dump Fournier but there’s a caveat
Evan Fournier broke the single-season franchise record for most 3s in his first year in New York. Still, that did not keep the Knicks from having buyer’s remorse, as they did with Kemba Walker. That 2021 offseason, which the Knicks sold as their solution to their woeful offense in...
The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far
Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Shocking Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Possible Mavs Exit
The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped push their record back over the .500 mark to 13-11. After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, this was not the start many people expected the Mavericks to have, especially when you consider the historic start that NBA superstar Luka Doncic had.
Zion Williamson angers Suns with controversial end-of-game move
Zion Williamson ruffled a few feathers on Friday night. Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans won an important game at home against the rival Phoenix Suns. The two teams entered played on Friday having the two best records in the Western Conference. With the Pelicans leading by nine points and...
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Memorable Matchup
When it comes to players putting up video game numbers, no two players could ever match the ridiculous stat lines of two Los Angeles Lakers legends: Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. The two were teammates with the Lakers, but that was during the latter years of their respective careers. Back...
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
