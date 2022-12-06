The timer has gone off for Matt Lucas’ run as a host of “The Great British Bake Off.” Lucas, 48, announced he is “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else” after three years on the popular series, which is known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, where it streams on Netflix. “Farewell Bake Off!” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other...

3 DAYS AGO