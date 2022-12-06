Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
Many Paths, One Achievement: Graduation Stories
Many of us have obstacles standing between us and our goals. Mary Jean Hall isn’t the kind of person who just goes over or around those obstacles. She runs right through them. The spunky 72-year old from Conway was among the graduates who received their degrees from Arkansas Tech...
arkansastechnews.com
Six Fall Graduates Named ATU Tradition Keepers
Fall 2022 Arkansas Tech University graduates Meredith Boogaart of Fayetteville, Anna Bloodworth Brown of Russellville, Zoe Merritt of Dardanelle, Sarah Smith of Bella Vista, Megan Thompson of Bauxite and Piper Turner of Van Buren have earned the ATU Tradition Keeper designation. According to the ATU Alumni Association, ATU Tradition Keepers...
arkansastechnews.com
100+ Musicians to Offer Christmas Concert at ATU
It might be the start of a new holiday tradition in the Arkansas River Valley. The Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will host the inaugural ATU Alumni and Community Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Delays expected due to multi-vehicle crash on I-59 near Arkadelphia exit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People traveling along I-59 South can expect delays due to a multiple-vehicle crash that happened near the Arkadelphia Road exit Tuesday afternoon. The I-59 South/ Arkadelphia exit South has been temporarily shut down due to the crash. You can keep up with traffic updates here. CBS 42 will update this story […]
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck between car and tractor-trailer takes life of El Dorado man
A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Dec. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
5newsonline.com
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday...
Comments / 0