hottytoddy.com
Bre Henry Named Ole Miss Volleyball Head Coach
With national championship pedigree and her success at Ole Miss, Bre Henry was the clear choice after a national search to guide the Rebel volleyball team into the future and was named permanent head coach Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Henry won national championships as both...
2023 Bulldog commitment Kelley Jones eagerly awaiting signing day
Coming off an impressive senior campaign at Clarksdale High School, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Kelley Jones was able to get a look at his future at the next level last weekend. The 247Sports three-star cornerback was one of several Bulldog commitments on campus last weekend. It was one final get...
Look: Dan Mullen Reacts To The Drama At Mississippi State
The transfer portal window has opened with a bang. Numerous players from all over the country are looking for a new home, including Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson announced he was entering the portal on Wednesday and took a shot at his former head coach in his announcement.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Starkville finishes No. 1 in final Mississippi MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Mississippi came to a close over the weekend. Starkville was among the winners, beating Brandon 48-32 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Yellow Jackets to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Starkville (12-3)...
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy
A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
hottytoddy.com
Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex
Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wcbi.com
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent
A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent. Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent...
