Read full article on original website
aaronc
2d ago
oooh. a vape pen with THC oil. whatever will we do now. jail in Indiana, win a blue ribbon in Michigan and Illinois. gotta love this dysfunctional states of America.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
hometownnewsnow.com
Suspected Narcotics Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - A suspected bigger fish in the Michigan City drug world has been reeled in. Damont Williams, 29, has been charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with two counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug. According to court documents, the allegations stem from his alleged activities early in 2021.
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WWMTCw
Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks
WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
WNDU
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
2 Gary Police Officers Hurt After Fleeing Vehicles Slams Into Squad Car
Two police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect allegedly rammed their squad car during a pursuit in northwest Indiana on Wednesday evening. Gary police say that officers were called to the 800 block of East 21st Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m. for a disturbance that escalated into gunfire. When...
wtvbam.com
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
Deputies: Men stole $50,000 in checks from mail
Ottawa County sheriff's deputies say they have arrested two more people amid an uptick in checks being stolen from businesses' mailboxes.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for individual in connection with theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any information, please call Detective Sgt. Houser at 574-389-4704. You can also email a tip to [email protected] The...
regionnewssource.org
Suspect With Fake Gun Found Hiding In Trash Can After Attempted Bank Robbery
On December 1, 2022 around 8:30 AM Porter County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to First State Bank of Porter located at 4136 E US Hwy 12, in reference to an attempted armed robbery, according to police reports. Upon arrival of deputies they were met by Beverly Shores Police who stated...
abc57.com
Man with knife arrested outside Adams High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man with a knife was arrested outside of Adams High School on Wednesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. The man has since been identified as 31-year-old Juan Maldonado; he is being charged with unlawful entry, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.
CPD officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a beachfront bar. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Beachcomber Hotel, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, for a report of disorderly conduct, according to Pinellas County court records.
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery
LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Comments / 4