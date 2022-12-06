ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 4

aaronc
2d ago

oooh. a vape pen with THC oil. whatever will we do now. jail in Indiana, win a blue ribbon in Michigan and Illinois. gotta love this dysfunctional states of America.

Reply(1)
2
 

hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge

(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Suspected Narcotics Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - A suspected bigger fish in the Michigan City drug world has been reeled in. Damont Williams, 29, has been charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with two counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug. According to court documents, the allegations stem from his alleged activities early in 2021.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
SOUTH BEND, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks

WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man with knife arrested outside Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man with a knife was arrested outside of Adams High School on Wednesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. The man has since been identified as 31-year-old Juan Maldonado; he is being charged with unlawful entry, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN TV

CPD officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a beachfront bar. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Beachcomber Hotel, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, for a report of disorderly conduct, according to Pinellas County court records.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery

LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
LANSING, IL

