Downingtown, PA

MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
knightcrier.org

HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside

LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Penn Food Critic Recommends Lansdale’s Koffee Korner Café

Koffee Korner Café, 201 North Broad Street, Lansdale.Photo byShreeya Patel at The Knight Crier. Who knows better about go-to spots for a robust cup of coffee accompanied by a filling meal at a budget-friendly price than a student? Shreeya Patel, of North Penn High School’s The Knight Crier, chronicled her recent primo perk experience at Lansdale’s Koffee Korner Café.
LANSDALE, PA
downingtowntimes.com

On Stage: Matt Cappy taps into holiday spirit at City Winery

Matt Cappy, one of the top young trumpeters in the jazz scene, is a musician on the move. On December 15, he will travel 1,125 miles south to be a guest performer at the Mississippi Jazz Foundation’s 19th Annual “Night of Musical Artistry” in Jackson, Mississippi. In...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA

