Walworth, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Shortsville resident for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

On December 8th, 2022, NYSP Canandaigua BCI arrested 31 year-old Samantha M. Dorsey, of Shortsville NY, for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), for abusing her children, between April and October 2022, while living in Webster, NY. The arrest is the result of an investigation which began this week, after State Police received dozens of videos, obtained from a witness in the residence, of Dorsey striking her then 8 year-old and 4 year-old with various items,
SHORTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief

On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay

On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
CLAY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
SENECA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Pittsford resident for DWI.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed a motorist commit a vehicle and traffic violation, on State Route 31, in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Carrie A. Reilley, age 46, of Pittsford, for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations.
LYONS, NY
localsyr.com

Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
PULASKI, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Newark resident for Petit Larceny.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons responded to a larceny at the Walmart in the town of Macedon. State Police arrested Edward F. Galvin III, age 35, of Newark, for Petit Larceny. Galvin III was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Macedon Court on...
MACEDON, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
HENRIETTA, NY

