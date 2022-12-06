Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Shortsville resident for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)
On December 8th, 2022, NYSP Canandaigua BCI arrested 31 year-old Samantha M. Dorsey, of Shortsville NY, for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), for abusing her children, between April and October 2022, while living in Webster, NY. The arrest is the result of an investigation which began this week, after State Police received dozens of videos, obtained from a witness in the residence, of Dorsey striking her then 8 year-old and 4 year-old with various items,
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
nyspnews.com
Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay
On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents for Grand Larceny at the Waterloo Outlets.
On Monday, December 5, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a larceny report at the Waterloo Premium Outlets in the town of Junius. Troopers located Rickia L. Bryant, age 24, Marvin T. Harmon, age 25, and Kenniya Couser, age 22, all from Rochester. All three were subsequently arrested for...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Pittsford resident for DWI.
On Friday, December 2, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed a motorist commit a vehicle and traffic violation, on State Route 31, in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Carrie A. Reilley, age 46, of Pittsford, for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations.
localsyr.com
Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
West Webster FD to honor victims of fatal 2012 shooting of firefighters
Department officials said that they are not promoting any events on Lake Road due to safety concerns.
NewsChannel 36
Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Newark resident for Petit Larceny.
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons responded to a larceny at the Walmart in the town of Macedon. State Police arrested Edward F. Galvin III, age 35, of Newark, for Petit Larceny. Galvin III was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Macedon Court on...
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
informnny.com
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
WHEC TV-10
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
