ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Shortsville resident for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

On December 8th, 2022, NYSP Canandaigua BCI arrested 31 year-old Samantha M. Dorsey, of Shortsville NY, for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), for abusing her children, between April and October 2022, while living in Webster, NY. The arrest is the result of an investigation which began this week, after State Police received dozens of videos, obtained from a witness in the residence, of Dorsey striking her then 8 year-old and 4 year-old with various items,
SHORTSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief

On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
ITHACA, NY
thestylus.org

Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester

With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Two people killed in rollover crash in Town of Clay

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information from New York State Police. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a rollover car crash that occurred in the Town of Clay that killed a Penfield woman and a Brewerton man. The rollover occurred late Thursday evening at […]
CLAY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
GREECE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Pittsford resident for DWI.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed a motorist commit a vehicle and traffic violation, on State Route 31, in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Carrie A. Reilley, age 46, of Pittsford, for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations.
LYONS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy