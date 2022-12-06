Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Shortsville resident for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)
On December 8th, 2022, NYSP Canandaigua BCI arrested 31 year-old Samantha M. Dorsey, of Shortsville NY, for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), for abusing her children, between April and October 2022, while living in Webster, NY. The arrest is the result of an investigation which began this week, after State Police received dozens of videos, obtained from a witness in the residence, of Dorsey striking her then 8 year-old and 4 year-old with various items,
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
nyspnews.com
Shots fired during speed contest
Mount Pleasant, New York – On December 6, 2022, the New York State Police arrested Andres Rosales, age 49, of Ossining, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony. Investigation determined...
nyspnews.com
Two individuals arrested on multiple charges
On November 10, 2021, around 2:11 p.m., Troopers patrolled to Pickle Street in the town of Stockholm for an endangering the welfare of child complaint. An investigation determined Jeffrey S. Jessmer, age 33, of Winthrop, NY and Lisa A. Pitts, age 30, of Winthrop, NY brought their child to the hospital that was very ill. After a medical evaluation at Massena Memorial Hospital, the child was found to have cocaine and marijuana it’s system. The child was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, NY for further treatment.
nyspnews.com
Cortland County woman arrested after failing to scan items at store
December 1, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested Cortnee L. Sims, age 30 of Cuyler, NY for the misdemeanor for the misdemeanor of Petit Larceny. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a larceny at the Walmart in Cortlandville. An investigation revealed that on November 30, Sims only scanned a few items that totaled just over $60 but exited the store with over $700 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.
nyspnews.com
Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay
On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
thestylus.org
Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester
With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents for Grand Larceny at the Waterloo Outlets.
On Monday, December 5, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a larceny report at the Waterloo Premium Outlets in the town of Junius. Troopers located Rickia L. Bryant, age 24, Marvin T. Harmon, age 25, and Kenniya Couser, age 22, all from Rochester. All three were subsequently arrested for...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
iheart.com
Henrietta Man Accused of Threatening Co-Workers With Ghost Gun
A Henrietta man is facing charges he threatened his co-workers with a loaded "ghost" gun. The sheriff's office says it happened early Monday morning at the CooperVision location in Scottsville. Management reported 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi was behaving erratically and was asked to leave. He allegedly waited in the parking lot...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a town of Ontario resident for DWI.
On Monday, December 5, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Atlantic Avenue in the town of Walworth. Troopers subsequently arrested Brian T. Loret, age 44, of Ontario, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Open Container, and multiple traffic violations.
Comments / 0