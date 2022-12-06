ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Shortsville resident for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor)

On December 8th, 2022, NYSP Canandaigua BCI arrested 31 year-old Samantha M. Dorsey, of Shortsville NY, for Assault 2nd (D felony), Assault 3rd (A misdemeanor) and two counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor), for abusing her children, between April and October 2022, while living in Webster, NY. The arrest is the result of an investigation which began this week, after State Police received dozens of videos, obtained from a witness in the residence, of Dorsey striking her then 8 year-old and 4 year-old with various items,
SHORTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Shots fired during speed contest

Mount Pleasant, New York – On December 6, 2022, the New York State Police arrested Andres Rosales, age 49, of Ossining, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony. Investigation determined...
OSSINING, NY
nyspnews.com

Two individuals arrested on multiple charges

On November 10, 2021, around 2:11 p.m., Troopers patrolled to Pickle Street in the town of Stockholm for an endangering the welfare of child complaint. An investigation determined Jeffrey S. Jessmer, age 33, of Winthrop, NY and Lisa A. Pitts, age 30, of Winthrop, NY brought their child to the hospital that was very ill. After a medical evaluation at Massena Memorial Hospital, the child was found to have cocaine and marijuana it’s system. The child was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, NY for further treatment.
STOCKHOLM, NY
nyspnews.com

Cortland County woman arrested after failing to scan items at store

December 1, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested Cortnee L. Sims, age 30 of Cuyler, NY for the misdemeanor for the misdemeanor of Petit Larceny. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a larceny at the Walmart in Cortlandville. An investigation revealed that on November 30, Sims only scanned a few items that totaled just over $60 but exited the store with over $700 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief

On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
SENECA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay

On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
CLAY, NY
thestylus.org

Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester

With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Henrietta Man Accused of Threatening Co-Workers With Ghost Gun

A Henrietta man is facing charges he threatened his co-workers with a loaded "ghost" gun. The sheriff's office says it happened early Monday morning at the CooperVision location in Scottsville. Management reported 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi was behaving erratically and was asked to leave. He allegedly waited in the parking lot...
HENRIETTA, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a town of Ontario resident for DWI.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Atlantic Avenue in the town of Walworth. Troopers subsequently arrested Brian T. Loret, age 44, of Ontario, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Open Container, and multiple traffic violations.
WALWORTH, NY

