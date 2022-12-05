Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI track & field: Records fall as Panthers opening indoor season
IOWA CITY, Iowa --- The UNI track and field team kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season on Friday and Saturday in style, picking up 6 first-place finishes competing in a pair of meets at Iowa State and Iowa. UNI multi-event athletes took part in the Pentathlon and Heptathlon at the...
unipanthers.com
UNI football: 17 Panthers named to Phil Steele's FCS All-MVFC Teams
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football earned 17 spots on Phil Steele's 2022 FCS All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Teams, as announced on Friday afternoon. The Panthers saw four athletes placed on Steele's first team, including one on the second team and six each on the third and fourth teams. Additionally, placekicker Matthew Cook was recognized as Phil Steele's FCS All-MVFC Special Teams Player of the Year.
unipanthers.com
UNI softball announces 2023 schedule
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- With a new calendar year quickly approaching, UNI softball is ready for 2023 with a new schedule. Panther softball has released their full schedule for the 2023 season this week. UNI will spend most of the non-conference portion of the season in Georgia while visiting new Valley opponents and welcoming old foes to Cedar Falls. Throughout the season, the Panthers will face four NCAA Regional teams and several teams that made deep conference tournament runs.
unipanthers.com
UNI wrestling: Voelker wins third open title as Panthers host UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestling returned home for the first time this season as 11 Panthers competed for a spot on the podium in Saturday's UNI Open inside the UNI-Dome. On a day that featured a highly competitive field that included wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota State, freshman Wyatt Voelker claimed his third open title this season at 197 pounds. Voelker improves to 11-0 this year in open competition with 3 major decision victories, 2 pins and one technical fall win.
unipanthers.com
Iowa High School Athletic Association pledges support for UNI-Dome renovation
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- For nearly 50 years, one goal has defined Iowa prep football: make it to the Dome. In honor of the partnership between the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the University of Northern Iowa to host the annual high school playoff championships, the IHSAA has pledged an investment in the UNI-Dome renovation project to provide a next-generation facility for the future.
