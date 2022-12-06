Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day

ARNAUDVILLE, La. ( KPEL News ) – Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate.

According to the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school’s administration to a threat they had seen.

The school was briefly back in session for a time, but then a bomb threat was found “freshly written” on the wall of a bathroom. That threat led to students being evacuated from the school.

Photo Courtesy: Facebook

The St. Landry Sheriff’s department is investigating the threats at this time. No new information is currently available.

Not The First Time

This is not the first threat at Beau Chene this school year. In November, the school was placed in lockdown after another threat was discovered on campus. Much like Tuesday’s evacuation, this incident also involved a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall, which was discovered by school officials at the time.

In October, a similar situation occurred . This one, also written on a bathroom wall, threatened that there would shooting at the school later that week.

In Louisiana, threats of this nature come with heavy penalties. A charge of terrorizing comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.

There have been several incidents across Acadiana this year, with threats seemingly on the rise while law enforcement simultaneously cracks down on the issue.