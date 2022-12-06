ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway

If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name. This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat

More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
KDVR.com

Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight

A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

When is it time to hang up the keys and stop driving?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a time out of the year that focuses on the oldest drivers in our communities. “It’s about raising awareness of all the options seniors have in order to remain mobile in their communities after they decide to hang up the keys, but it’s also about keeping seniors mobile as long as possible,” explained Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
