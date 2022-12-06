Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Lester Eugene Guilliams
Lester Eugene Guilliams, 73, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Morrison House of Hospice in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on April 16, 1949 to the late Lester L. and Martha (Hilton) Guilliams. Lester attended River View High School and worked in the shipping...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
December 8, 2022 Coshocton County Beacon
This week’s e-edition of The Coshocton County Beacon is now online. Want to get free mail delivery of the print edition of The Beacon? Request it here!
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
United Way hires new director to succeed Mizer
The United Way of Coshocton County announced Emma Mitchell as its new executive director effective Jan. 2, 2023. She will succeed Lyn Mizer who has served in this position for the past 12 years. Mitchell graduated Cum Laude from the Ohio State University in 2020 with a BA in Management,...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Pop in and Paint is offered at Rust Decor
Jill Sheridan, owner of Rust Decor, said she had seen pop in, and paint offered in bigger towns and saw no reason it couldn’t be done here in Coshocton, too. “It’s something fun for people to do here,” she said. “You come in and pick your...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Accident reported on SR 541
On Dec. 8, at 2:39 a.m. Coshocton County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in regards to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries. Deputies along with other emergency personnel were then dispatched to the 39000 block of SR 541 in Bedford Township. When deputies arrived on scene they...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
2 charged with tampering of evidence
In July of 2022, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division began a lengthy investigation involving several thefts, motor vehicle thefts and B&E’s that have been occurring in Coshocton County. During this four-month investigation, two male suspects were taken into custody during a night time operation/bust. On Dec. 6,...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Cappello charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs
On Dec. 7, at approximately 2:58 p.m. the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of East Main Street. During the execution of the search warrant, drugs, cash and drug related items were taken from the scene. One female suspect was taken into custody just prior to the execution of the Search Warrant.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Tickets available soon for Beer, Bourbon, and Bites
The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s premier winter dinner affair, Beer, Bourbon, and Bites will be held Saturday, Jan. 28. This event features six pairings of exceptional bourbons, craft beers, or wine perfectly paired with a culinary treat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the pairings will be served from 7-9 p.m. followed by a social hour. Patrons will need to select a type of pairing—beer, bourbon, or wine—with their reservations. Guests collect each pairing from each of the six stations, moving at their own pace.
Comments / 0