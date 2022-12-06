The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s premier winter dinner affair, Beer, Bourbon, and Bites will be held Saturday, Jan. 28. This event features six pairings of exceptional bourbons, craft beers, or wine perfectly paired with a culinary treat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the pairings will be served from 7-9 p.m. followed by a social hour. Patrons will need to select a type of pairing—beer, bourbon, or wine—with their reservations. Guests collect each pairing from each of the six stations, moving at their own pace.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO