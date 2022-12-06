ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rachaad White is the 97th different player to catch a TD from Tom Brady

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Add another one to the list.

With Monday night’s game-winning score with just three seconds left to beat the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now thrown a touchdown pass to 97 different players throughout his legendary career (via Greg Auman of Fox Sports).

This one went to rookie running back Rachaad White, the first of his NFL career, capping off an epic comeback win after the Bucs trailed 16-3 late in the fourth quarter.

Brady still has five games remaining this season, and maybe in his career, to hit the 100 mark in this category.

