ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs DL William Gholston nominated for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnqmP_0jZM5UXb00

After three straight years, Mike Evans is passing the torch to another longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate when it comes to one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.

Defensive lineman William Gholston is the Bucs’ nominee for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, honoring players who are making a big impact in their communities.

One of the longest-tenured players on the current roster, along with Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, Gholston has been involved in a long list of community initiatives, which can be found here in the team’s official release.

David surprised Gholston earlier this week with the announcement that he would be this year’s nominee:

Congrats to Gholston, and every other player across the league who is working hard to serve their community, both on and off the field.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Raiders are an unflattering but true reflection of Derek Carr

A large swath of the American betting public picked the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. I can’t imagine many of them felt great about it. How could they? The Raiders were 5-7, even after a recent three-game winning streak. And they had a tendency to blow big leads, which they were sure to grab against the shorthanded Rams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Sam Darnold on Baker Mayfield: Nothing but a class act

From the 2018 draft to the 2022 Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have built a bond in the NFL. And that bond took a bit of a turn this week. On Monday, Mayfield and the Panthers agreed to part ways—as the former No. 1 overall pick was released. Then, on Tuesday, he’d be claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, effectively ending his short tenure in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

After this week, bye weeks will officially have concluded and every team will have four games left with the last two games being divisional ones. Going into week 14, no team has officially clinched a playoff spot, but the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have opportunities to do so with wins on Sunday.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy