Bucs DL William Gholston nominated for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

After three straight years, Mike Evans is passing the torch to another longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate when it comes to one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL.

Defensive lineman William Gholston is the Bucs’ nominee for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, honoring players who are making a big impact in their communities.

One of the longest-tenured players on the current roster, along with Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, Gholston has been involved in a long list of community initiatives, which can be found here in the team’s official release.

David surprised Gholston earlier this week with the announcement that he would be this year’s nominee:

Congrats to Gholston, and every other player across the league who is working hard to serve their community, both on and off the field.