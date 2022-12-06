ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Rising to the top

Campus bakery grows into its new location, producing thousands of desserts a day. The first baker usually arrives at 5 a.m. each morning at UC Riverside’s Glasgow Residential Restaurant, switching on the ovens and preparing pastries, bagels, and other items for breakfast service. It’s only the start of the...
RIVERSIDE, CA

