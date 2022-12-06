ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System

In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?

The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
TEXAS STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneybymark.com

Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World

Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

NEWS: D23 Announces Exclusive Events for 2023

Did you know there’s a way to take your love for Disney to a brand new level?. D23 is Disney’s Official Fan Club, and being a member comes with TONS of perks. From exclusive merchandise to special events, discounts, and of course — access to the D23 Expo — there are plenty of reasons why you might want to join this club. And coming up in 2023, there are at least seven reasons — let’s check out the exciting D23 events happening next year!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
disneybymark.com

Disney Cruise Line Announces Tropical Destinations for 2024

Disney Cruise Line will be returning to beautiful destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mexico in early 2024. Sailings include the Disney Dream’s first full season of departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What’s Happening: Tropical destinations, on board magic and a variety of fan-favorite itineraries to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico await Disney Cruise Line […]
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

New: For the first time Disney World welcomes Te Fiti

Te Fiti is at Disney World and is so beautiful! Check out the pictures and details of the latest updates on this new attraction. Journey of Water When first announced, the “Journey of Water” was scheduled to welcome guests in October 2021 in time for the 50th Anniversary celebrations. That timeline was adjusted as this […]

