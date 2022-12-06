Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”

