ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com

What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?

The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
TEXAS STATE
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneybymark.com

New: For the first time Disney World welcomes Te Fiti

Te Fiti is at Disney World and is so beautiful! Check out the pictures and details of the latest updates on this new attraction. Journey of Water When first announced, the “Journey of Water” was scheduled to welcome guests in October 2021 in time for the 50th Anniversary celebrations. That timeline was adjusted as this […]
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Hotel Just Opened Near Disney World!

There are a TON of places to stay around Disney World. There are Disney World hotels, campsites, Airbnbs, off-property hotels, and more. It can be hard to decide where to stay, especially because certain hotels get Disney World benefits that others don’t, but at least there are a lot of different options! And now, there’s a NEW place to stay near Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season

Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!

Comments / 0

Community Policy