newsdakota.com
Winter Storm Likely Next Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
kfgo.com
Former state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt passes away
NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A former state lawmaker from Maddock has died. Arlo Schmidt passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91 at his home in Northwood. Schmidt, a U.S Army veteran, served in the North Dakota House from 1995 until 2010 where he was well known for his floor speeches during his time in the legislature. Schmidt is also in the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
KFYR-TV
Montana redistricting commission working on new legislative map
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana’s five-member districting and apportionment commission is getting closer to creating a new legislative map. The commission is tasked with drawing 100 evenly populated districts for members of the state house, then pairing districts together for state senate seats. Last week, nonpartisan chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democratic commissioners Kendra Miller and Denise Juneau to hold a public hearing on their proposed map, which would shift boundary lines in Richland and Dawson counties, as well as areas near Glasgow.
KFYR-TV
Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday | What You Need to Know
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
KFYR-TV
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
Transgender surgeries for minors may be blocked by future North Dakota bill
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Several states in the country have passed — or are drafting bills –addressing transgender surgeries on minors. Right now, North Dakota is one of them. Republican representative of District 8 in Bismarck, Brandon Prichard, is planning to sponsor a bill pushing to stop these types of surgeries on our kids. If […]
Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN
Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
KFYR-TV
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases cookbook
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) – Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast left Thursday for the Miss America competition, which begins on Monday. She released a cookbook which includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas as far back as 1971. Some of the organization’s board members’ soups, desserts, breakfast and other...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Winter Storm: System moves over the Continental US
UPDATE – 4:15 PM – Since the last update, the system that will be bringing us some significant winter weather is making landfall in the Pacific Northwest, here’s what that means:. With the system moving over land, we’ll be able to get weather balloons into it.
KFYR-TV
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
KFYR-TV
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers. “Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world. The debut episode features a North Dakota...
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
KFYR-TV
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
mydakotan.com
Rallying Against the Great Reset
BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
KFYR-TV
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
Which NoDak School Decorated A Tree On The White House Lawn?
Have you ever been to Washington DC during Christmas time?. One of our listeners is on a business trip and he found some time to do some sightseeing. One of his stops was the White House. Did you know each state is represented during Christmas time at the White House?
