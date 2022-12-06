BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.

