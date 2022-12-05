Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them. The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL...
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Surrey’s Ethan Hanson
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Ethan Hanson made a change this year. “Moving me to running back was definitely fun,” said Ethan, a senior at Surrey High School. “He’s patient, he’s waiting, he’s waiting... He’s waiting and no one on the defense can see him and then boom, all of a sudden, he’s busting through and goes for those 60-yard touchdowns,” said Connor Hill, the head football coach at Surrey.
KFYR-TV
Fjeldahl, Weppler to lead Ward County Commission in 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Commission chose new leadership for the coming year. At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners elected John Fjeldahl as Chair, and Shelly Weppler as Vice Chair, for 2023. Fjeldahl has served on the commission since 2006 and was reelected to the board...
KFYR-TV
Leadership training for officers offered in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Officers who may have goals of working up the ranks to a leadership position took part in a special training session Monday afternoon in Minot. The theme of these teachings was about Building the Tribe. McLean County Deputy Jericho Swanson said he’s learned to adopt a family-oriented leadership style, while being empathetic and cognizant of officers’ personal lives.
KFYR-TV
Flood protection a priority in Minot: leaders seek funding to finish project on time
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A lot of progress has been made in flood protection efforts in the Minot area over the past few years. But the city of Minot--and the State of North Dakota altogether--need to spend more money to stay on track with flood protection infrastructure. The 2011 flood...
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos is coming to Minot for a good cause
The dueling pianos will put on a show with classic rock music; singing, dancing and rocking out with other instruments too.
City Council’s decision for Trinity Health’s new building
But Trinity officials have not come back to the council with a final answer on whether or not they will take the deal that's on the table to receive MAGIC Funds.
KFYR-TV
Photo display at Minot Public Library shows the faces of disability
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Disability comes in many forms, some of which are more visible than others. The Minot Public Library partnered with Independence, Inc. to showcase photos of people with disabilities. James Jamison said love and disability pride are a meaningful match because Independence, Inc. and others in...
KFYR-TV
Minot Kiwanis Club Donates to Trinity Health’s Upcoming Play Therapy Room
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Kiwanis Club of Minot did its part Tuesday to support children’s therapy in the area. The group donated $15,000 to the Trinity Health Foundation for the children’s play therapy room that will be part of Trinity’s new medical campus in southwest Minot.
wdayradionow.com
BNSF getting main track online after Epping derailment
(Epping, ND) -- BNSF is working to get the main track back online after a derailment near Epping. The derailment happened Saturday over 100 miles west of Minot. Official planned to open one main track Sunday afternoon. No word on when a second main track will be online.
KFYR-TV
Minot crews brave bitter cold to repair water main breaks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Public works crews in Minot have been braving the cold all day, working to repair a series of water main breaks, and they still have hours of work ahead of them. The breaks in question are near Burdick Expressway on 4th Street SW, just south...
The future of the MAGIC Fund
All entities involved in MAGIC Fund decision-making are currently laying out new guidelines for the MAGIC Fund.
KFYR-TV
Proposal for Ward County road temperature sensor tabled
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Commissioners elected to table talks on installing sensors on some highway roads, for now, over concerns about the cost. County Engineer Dana Larsen proposed spreading out four or five solar-powered weather system sensors in Ward County. The sensors would upload pictures of road...
KFYR-TV
Ronald McDonald House helps families during the holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season comes around many families look forward to spending time together at home. For the Greene family that might not be possible. The family has been living at the Ronald McDonald House since October 16 since their new daughter was born two months early.
KFYR-TV
Have an ugly Christmas sweater? Grow With Me in Minot wants it
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Around this time of the year, Grow with Me thrift shop in Minot sells donated ugly sweaters for a good cause, and this year they’re running out quickly. Owner Val Stadheim said she’s so unusually short that she’s had to turn to other thrift shops for extras.
KFYR-TV
Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning up in winter months
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The colorless, odorless gas carbon monoxide can be deadly. Each year, according to the CDC, more than 400 people die and more than 20,000 people are hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States. Minot firefighters say they see an increase in CO-related calls during...
