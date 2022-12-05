ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

People

Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash

PEOPLE recently confirmed that the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star was taken to the hospital after driving into the back of a stopped vehicle in Nashville, Tennessee Grayson Chrisley is doing "OK" after his scary car accident. Though the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best tried to downplay the scary wreck to his family, his big sister Savannah Chrisley revealed how frightening the entire situation actually was. "He made it sounds like a fender-bender," Savannah, 25, said in conversation with mom Julie Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast. "And y'all, when I tell you the whole front...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
People

Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'

Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah also said her "numbness has turned to anger" amid the ongoing legal drama involving her parents, who were sentenced to prison on Nov. 22 for financial crimes Julie Chrisley has seen a lot of changes in her personal life over the last several years as she and her family have been entangled in legal drama. In an episode of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, recorded before Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced for committing financial crimes, the 49-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared how the fraud case has...
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case

In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy  Amid their $36 million fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing the likelihood of losing their Tennessee homes.  According to the New York Post, the Chrisley Knows Best couple will have to let go of their two properties in Nashville, worth $9 million combined, to pay the $17.2 million restitution ordered by Judge Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court in Atlanta. "They're going to have to give up a...
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family's Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him

Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV...
The Hollywood Gossip

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley Respond to Parents' Sentencing With Cryptic Messages

In the very near future, Chrisley will know what the inside of a federal prison feels like. On Monday evening, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 years and 7 years, respectively, behind bars after they were found guilty in July of tax evasion and other types of financial fraud.
People

Chase Chrisley Ponders How Loved Ones Can 'Unexpectedly Be Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing

Last week, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison Chase Chrisley shared a poignant message after parents Todd and Julie were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. Chase, 26, reshared a post about how loved ones can "unexpectedly be taken from you" on his Instagram Story Monday. The anecdote chronicled a conversation between two friends in which a man encourages his friend to make dinner for his wife and not...
People

Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing

On Monday, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation Savannah Chrisley is sharing a pointed message after her parents' sentencing. A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta. Shortly after the proceedings, Savannah, 25, promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah. She then...

