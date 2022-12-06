The Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Will Be Hanging Out at the Original House From the Movie for a Good Cause

The infamous bully from the 1983 classic A Christmas Story is returning to his old stomping grounds — and for good reason.

Actor Zack Ward who played Scot "Scut" Farkus, the red-headed aggressor in the coonskin cap who antagonized the movie's main character, Ralphie Parker, will be meeting fans outside of the original Cleveland, Ohio, home on December 17th.

Besides bringing holiday cheer to the neighborhood, Ward is holding a meet and greet in support of the Alzheimer's Association, stating he is "dedicated to this fight in honor of my Dad," on Instagram .

However, his bully counterpart Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill, was recently chased off the property after taking pictures with fans. According to the home's current owner, Brian Jones, who's selling the house , the actor was allegedly involved in a GoFundMe to purchase the home, and he'll only entertain offers from qualified buyers. It's unclear why Wards's meet and greet is still set to take place, despite the owner's violent opposition to Anaya.

Ward and Anaya recently reprised their role in the HBO Max sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, which was released ahead of the holiday season.

But getting back into character wasn't too hard for Ward as he often puts his signature hat back on around the holidays for Christmas fundraisers, including bully prevention, he told Newsweek .

"It's part of my life that I really couldn't separate away from," he told the outlet. "And I'm sure the day that I die, they'll be like, 'Oh, by the way, Scut Farkus has passed, and his other name was Zack Ward.' So it's like being Batman, I guess."

Ward's main gig is CEO of Global Finance Sports Financial Exchange, a first-of-its-kind sports teams stock exchange that allows fans to invest in their favorite teams, per Yahoo! Finance .

Back in 2018, Ward told Entrepreneur that the board room and the set share a lot of similarities.

"The whole thing is communicating a story," he said. "They have to be led with passion, and there has to be a story attached that they look at and go, "Yeah, that's me!" So that is Hollywood."