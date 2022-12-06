Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
theforestscout.com
Hometown soon to open in Lake Forest
In a few short months, another new restaurant is opening up in Lake Forest. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there has been an evident boom in new restaurants around Lake Forest. With the addition of Duffers Pub, Le colonial, and Sofias Steakhouse, Lake Foresters and those in...
Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Suburban auto shop lends helping hand to Venezuelan migrant bussed to Chicago
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A hard-working Venezuelan immigrant, afraid he’d lose his job when his car broke down, is breathing a sigh of relief after the good deed of an auto repair shop in Elk Grove Village, founded by a Polish refugee. Adam Kaminski says he still...
cwbchicago.com
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is here, bringing snow, slush and rain are falling across the area.It's leading to slick roads. There was a three-vehicle crash on the North Shore. One of the cars left the road and slid into a building in Wilmette.Another car refused to stop, driving off instead. Illinois State Police are still looking for that car.
theforestscout.com
Prom preparations begin
Although Prom months away, preparing for the event is in full swing. Behind the scenes, the Junior Student Council and the APT is in charge of raising funds to ensure an unforgettable night for students. For the last three years, prom has been held on Lake Forest High School’s front...
Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe
Meet Glencoe’s newest residents: Tina, Rosie, Dolly and Rainbow. The feathered friends have settled into a custom-built, two-story coop that includes plenty of yard space and a personal cleaning service. The four hens are the first chickens to reside in Glencoe under the town’s new ordinance passed in March and belong to the Martin family […] The post Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
chainstoreage.com
Residences will be part of a $100 million remake of Chicagoland’s Westfield Old Orchard mall
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will be remaking its Old Orchard mall in Skokie, Ill. into a live-work-play community in much the same fashion as what it calls its “landmark transformation” of Garden State Plaza in New Jersey. A residential development will be added to the popular retail destination north of Chicago...
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
