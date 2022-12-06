Medicare Program; Virtual Meeting of the Medicare Evidence Development and Coverage Advisory Committee; Cancellation of the December 7, 2022 Virtual Meeting and Announcement of the February 13 and February 14, 2023 Virtual Meetings

Read full article on original website
Related
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Stimulus Checks Update: Congress in Talks of Another Financial Assistance
Since Republicans obtained control of the House of Representatives in the most recent November election, there is a much-reduced likelihood that the federal government will deposit a new round of stimulus checks into an individual’s bank account. The possibility of obtaining additional stimulus checks is not eliminated by this,...
federalregister.gov
Regents of the University of California, University of California-Davis McClellan Nuclear Research Center, Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics Reactor
Nuclear Regulatory Commission. License renewal; issuance. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a renewal for Facility Operating License No. R-130, held by the Regents of the University of California (the licensee), for the continued operation of the University of California-Davis McClellan Nuclear Research Center (UCD, MNRC) Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics (TRIGA) reactor (the reactor, facility), for an Start Printed Page 75300 additional 20 years from the date of issuance. The facility is located in the city of North Highlands, Sacramento County, California. In connection with the renewed license, the licensee is authorized to operate the reactor at a maximum licensed power level of 1.0 megawatt-thermal (MWt).
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Democrats trying a new tactic to pass expanded child tax credit: Threatening GOP corporate tax break
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Democrats are pushing to reinstate the pandemic-era expanded child tax credit during the lame-duck session by including it as part of an expected government funding package. On Wednesday, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and...
science.org
‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup
Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Dr. Makary responds to Biden official's call for COVID boosters after two months: Show us clinical trial data
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra suggested Americans should receive six COVID booster shots each year in a tweet, in an effort to protect from the 'worst symptoms'
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
lawstreetmedia.com
UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action
Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands
Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar
Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. Listen to how Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation at Merck & Co is #reimagininghealthcar by elevating the intersection of social and business impact while striving to create sustainable health systems to support improved health and well-being globally.
Medidata Receives Prestigious Innovation Award from Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005087/en/ Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA CEO Susan Winckler (left) Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions Issued Licence by Astana Financial Services Authority to Act as Digital Investments Agent
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has issued a licence to Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) to deal in stablecoins on behalf of clients. The licence allows APS to place orders for the most popular pairs of transactions from USD and EUR to USDC and USDT and vice versa. APS believes...
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
