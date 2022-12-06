ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Medicare Program; Virtual Meeting of the Medicare Evidence Development and Coverage Advisory Committee; Cancellation of the December 7, 2022 Virtual Meeting and Announcement of the February 13 and February 14, 2023 Virtual Meetings

 3 days ago
federalregister.gov

Regents of the University of California, University of California-Davis McClellan Nuclear Research Center, Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics Reactor

Nuclear Regulatory Commission. License renewal; issuance. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a renewal for Facility Operating License No. R-130, held by the Regents of the University of California (the licensee), for the continued operation of the University of California-Davis McClellan Nuclear Research Center (UCD, MNRC) Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics (TRIGA) reactor (the reactor, facility), for an Start Printed Page 75300 additional 20 years from the date of issuance. The facility is located in the city of North Highlands, Sacramento County, California. In connection with the renewed license, the licensee is authorized to operate the reactor at a maximum licensed power level of 1.0 megawatt-thermal (MWt).
DAVIS, CA
science.org

‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup

Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MARYLAND STATE
aiexpress.io

Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C

As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program

Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
infomeddnews.com

How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work

The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
lawstreetmedia.com

UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action

Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
PYMNTS

Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands

Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
peerj.com

A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs

This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
AMA

Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports

These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
salestechstar.com

Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022

Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
medtechdive.com

18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency

As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar

Diversity in Clinical Trials Research with Carmen Villar. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. Listen to how Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation at Merck & Co is #reimagininghealthcar by elevating the intersection of social and business impact while striving to create sustainable health systems to support improved health and well-being globally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Medidata Receives Prestigious Innovation Award from Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005087/en/ Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA CEO Susan Winckler (left) Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
beckersdental.com

Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs

The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...

