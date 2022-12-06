ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

KBUR

Investigators identify deputy who shot Mt. Pleasant suspect

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy that shot a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on December 3rd. TV Station KTVO reports that Henry County Deputy Carlos Lopez is the one who shot the suspect, Samantha Shumaker in the arm Saturday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

More Details from Mount Pleasant Officer-Related Shooting

The names of the subject and the officer who wounded the former in a Mount Pleasant shooting were released on Thursday by authorities. 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment. On December 3rd, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges

Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
iheart.com

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa

(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
BLAKESBURG, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges

The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
VIOLA, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car

An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank

A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence

An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death

A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation

(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses

A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense

A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her

A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
CORALVILLE, IA
KBUR

Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police

Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
FAIRFIELD, IA

