ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Hilary Duff Drops First Look at Steamy Swimsuit Magazine Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff just gave fans something to talk about–how great she looks on the cover of Australian Women's Health Magazine!. The 35-year-old actress took to social media to share a sneak preview of her upcoming magazine cover and some words of gratitude for all those that helped make the photo shoot happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy