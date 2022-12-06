ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Zacks.com

4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Benzinga

Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
NASDAQ

Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?

Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
tipranks.com

3 Tech Stocks That Could Use a New CEO Immediately

It’s been a challenging year for tech companies in 2022. For some of these firms, the best solution to revive their businesses and share prices is to hire a new CEO. Here are three examples that make total sense. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is down more than 63% year-to-date....
Motley Fool

Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later

Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TheStreet

Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

(VIGI) - Get Free Report. Morningstar rates the fund silver, its second highest rating after gold. “Foreign-stock funds have had a tough decade relative to the U.S. market, and a strong dollar continues to weigh heavily on foreign investments,” Armour wrote. “But this fund has made the most...
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy