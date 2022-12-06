ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ems1.com

Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise

ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Free Narcan kits are available at Orange County Department of Health

The Orange County health department is distributing free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse opioid drug overdoses. Narcan kits contain naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. The kits are now available in all 67 counties in Florida. In Orange County, the kits...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report

Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be

A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

