Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
usf.edu
Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine extends the comment period for proposed gender care ban
Members of the public have another few weeks to submit comments to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine about a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. The board extended the comment period after correcting an error. The board originally listed the wrong email address for executive director Danielle...
usf.edu
Florida reports an increase in COVID cases during the final week of November
More than 83,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, and the state saw an increase in cases during the final week of November, according to state data. The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that showed 83,201 residents had died of COVID-19...
This Florida City Is USA's Most Popular Winter Destination & Even Beat Out Sunny California
Every year, like clockwork, "snowbirds" flock to Florida for their winter vacation, so it comes as no surprise a study found it ranked most popular for seasonal travel. However, it is a bit shocking the state beat out the less humid West Coast California beaches. The data, done by Innerbody,...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe.
wmfe.org
'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase
Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
fox35orlando.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
fox35orlando.com
Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list. Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.
Project Opioid distributes Kloxxado to downtown Orlando businesses for safe overdose treatment
The $15 million comes from a large pharmacy settlement.
995qyk.com
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
positivelyosceola.com
Orlando Health Cancer Institute Oncology Suite St. Cloud Opens to Treat Cancer Patients Locally
The Orlando Health Cancer Institute Oncology Suite St. Cloud just made it easier for cancer patients in the St. Cloud area to receive cancer infusions and treatments after opening their new office in the Orlando Health Medical Pavilion – St. Cloud, located on Budinger Avenue and 13th Street in St. Cloud.
wmfe.org
Free Narcan kits are available at Orange County Department of Health
The Orange County health department is distributing free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse opioid drug overdoses. Narcan kits contain naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. The kits are now available in all 67 counties in Florida. In Orange County, the kits...
fox35orlando.com
Drowning No. 1 cause of preventable death in young kids, Florida officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Drowning is the number one cause of preventable death in children ages one to four in Florida. Officials say it is often a silent danger. "Drowning tends to be silent. There is no yelling, there is no screaming. There is very little splash," said Orange County Assistant Fire Marshall Inez Pressler.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report
Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be
A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
