Mark your calendars for A Happy Holiday Senior Brunch presented by Clayton County District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. The in-person brunch is by registration only; must be a resident of District 1 to attend. To register call 770-347-0340. #Claytonconnected.

ELLENWOOD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO