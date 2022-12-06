Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things Every Montana Transplant Should Be Ready For This Winter
With so many new people moving to Montana, there is going to be a learning curve. For residents who have dealt with winter most of their lives, these questions may seem a bit ridiculous, but let's just put our comments aside and help out a neighbor. 5 things you must...
When It Comes To Progress, How Much Is Too Much For Montana?
I was watching the first episode of the new season of Yellowstone and had the thought, "whoever writes the scripts for the show certainly has a pretty good understanding of what is really happening in Montana." (Spoiler Alert) In the first episode, the newly sworn Governor John Dutton says that...
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
Montanans Share Their Top 3 Favorite Things About Big Sky Country
Here in Montana, there's a whole lot to love. As one of the most scenic places in the United States, Montana makes many folks' bucket lists. Millions of people come here each year to have their own "Montana experience", whether that's a trip to one of our National Parks or a couple days skiing on one of our many slopes.
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Montanans Are Going Crazy Over This Viral “Yellowstone” Video
A video shared on Instagram featuring a man fishing in Montana while on horseback has been receiving a lot of attention online lately. The video was shared on the Bozeman Reddit page with the following caption;. Everything I hate about the idiots the show Yellowstone “inspires” in one shot....
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
What Taylor Swift Album Do Montanans Love the Most?
Taylor Swift is definitely one of the most prominent artists of the 21st century. She's broken multiple records in the music industry and has many fans in Montana. So, what Taylor Swift album do "Swifties" in Montana love the most?. Taylor Swift has been in the news a lot recently....
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Love Skiing But Hate The Crowds? Where To Go in Montana
Ski season is officially here and everyone has begun flocking to their favorite ski area to shred fresh powder. While we love everyone's excitement, this also means that at times, the lines at ski mountains are massive. If you've been jumping at the bit to get some powder under your...
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Complete Guide to Current SW Montana Avalanche Conditions
Montana is a winter wonderland playground, but that playground comes with avalanche dangers. Thankfully, we are home to one of the best Avalanche Centers in the country with the best people, info and resources within the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The Round House, Bozeman, MT. The Round House, Bozeman,...
Are Montanans Sympathetic Towards the Psychedelic Movement?
Oregon and Colorado were the first states to decriminalize psilocybin (Aka mushrooms) and authorized therapeutic use. After watching Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, my mind was plagued with many questions. If you’ve never seen this in-depth documentary about mushrooms and how fungi can be used to treat an array of things, I highly suggest you watch it. The trailer is below.
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0