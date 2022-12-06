Read full article on original website
2023 Subaru WRX Gets a $1,500 Price Hike Across the Board
If you bought the latest generation of Subaru WRX when it launched as a 2022 model, you're in luck. Subaru has just released pricing information for the 2023 model, and while virtually nothing has changed, the price has gone up a fair bit. The 2023 Subaru WRX starts at $31,625...
Carscoops
Lucid Offering Discounts On Some Cars, And That May Be A Sign Of Low Demand
It has been well documented that the markets for both new and used vehicles are going bananas, but you might not be aware of that if you work at Lucid, and that could be a bad sign for the electric vehicle startup. Barron’s reports that the automaker has already taken...
Carscoops
MW Motors’ Upcoming Luka Electric Coupe Gets A Redesign Before Production Starts
Czech startup MW Motors announced a series of important updates to its Luka EV project including changes to the design, a new electric powertrain, and a revised chassis. The Luka EV was originally introduced in 2018 but production has yet to start. Weirdly, MW Motors decided to overhaul the car, giving it an early makeover before sales even began. The changes are previewed in a series of renderings which make the EV look more like a toy than an actual car.
Carscoops
Honda Dealer’s $8k In Markups And Add-Ons Takes All The Appeal Out Of Civic Si For One Customer
The Honda Civic Si is a very popular economy-focused hatchback. It has long been an affordable, practical, and sporty option for mainstream car buyers. One Honda dealer just demonstrated exactly how not to sell one though and it starts with some $8,000 worth of extra add-ons and markups. Posted about...
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
Carscoops
What Does A 1,425 HP Cadillac Face-Swapped Double Dually Say About Its Owner?
Cars can say a whole lot about their owner. They can say that the owner loves attention or prefers subtle stealthy speed. They can make it clear to others that maintenance isn’t a big priority or that the vehicle in question doesn’t ever get driven in the rain. So what then, does this double-dually Chevrolet Cadillac mash-up with 1,425 hp (1,062 kW) say about its next owner?
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far
Toyota has redesigned the Prius for 2023. Here's what you need to know. The post 2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Should Ferrari Launch A Modern Homage To The Testarossa Like Lamborghini’s Countach?
This story includes independent renders made by Andras.s.veres that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Few Ferrari models are more iconic than the Testarossa and if the carmaker wants to follow in the footsteps of Lamborghini in launching an homage to one of its most memorable vehicles, the side-strake supercar could be it.
Carscoops
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special Px8 Wireless Headphones With McLaren
Bowers & Wilkins has come together with McLaren Automotive to launch a special version of the Px8 wireless headphones. The British audio brand has developed the sound systems found in all McLaren models since 2015 and is now launching a set of Px8 McLaren Edition headphones with a Galvanic grey finish and complete with Papaya orange highlights.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar car for city mobility priced at $6,250
A new, small vehicle equipped with a solar roof will be on display next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Squad Mobility’s new car, the Squad solar electric vehicle, is a golf-cart-like battery-powered vehicle that can charge itself with sunlight. Squad Mobility said the car...
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
Carscoops
Waze Now Available Through Android Automotive On Select Renault Models
A new dedicated Waze app has just been launched for vehicles with Android Automotive infotainment systems. While the Waze app has been available through Android Auto for many years, it remained absent from Android Automotive systems which power the whole infotainment of some vehicles. Waze will be first introduced on the Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech throughout Europe.
