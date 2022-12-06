North Carolina county enters 3rd day without lights or heating after a suspected attack on substations

The tornado outbreak ran amok through the town of Mayfield, leaving many looking for answers and a recovery group looking for volunteers one year later. The holiday season is often a joyous time for many as they celebrate in the warmth and comfort of their homes with family and friends. But in one western Kentucky town, this December is bringing back painful memories of a vicious tornado that left the area in tatters and survivors attempting to heal one day at a time.

