The decision to close the Town of Oregon Recycling Center (TORC) is not a mystery. For many years, the town was able to keep fees at the TORC low, but things began to change in 2012, when the State of Wisconsin cut the grant funding that helped the town provide free recycling services at the TORC. Fees were raised from $1 to $2 per bag of trash. Recycling continued to be free of charge.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO