oregonobserver.com
Dance Wisconsin celebrates 45 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Local Oregon resident and dancer Charlotte Guetzlaff will perform alongside over 100 other dancers in Dane Wisconsin’s production of “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Guetzlaff–who will perform as a snowflake, flower and Licorice in this year’s shows–is an apprentice...
oregonobserver.com
Letter: Survey shows support for nature park
We represent the Friends of Oregon Sculpture Garden, Inc. For over a year, our group has been working toward the creation of a one-of-a-kind park at 249 N. Main Street in historic downtown Oregon. We wish to keep this 2.7-acre gem of downtown land for community use. This spot has...
oregonobserver.com
Affordable housing project in Oregon receives $1.3 million in funding
Northpointe Development received $1,360,000 from Dane County for an affordable housing project at 831 and 871 Oregon Center Dr. in Oregon. Northpointe’s Oregon development, CC Lane, is a 60-unit project that features 26 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. Twelve of the units are slated to be saved for individuals and households on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list.
oregonobserver.com
Village leaders highlight their progress on sustainable initiatives
Various community leaders shared information and updates on their progress to implement sustainable initiatives throughout the Village of Oregon at an event hosted by Sustain Dane on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Multiple representatives from the Village of Oregon’s local government attended and spoke, including Village Board Trustee Michael Wunsch, Director of...
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: Oregon’s Mason Diercks, Noah Malcook named All-Americans
Oregon senior forwards Noah Malcook and Mason Diercks were both selected to the United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-American high school boys team for the 2022 fall season. Eighty-one high school boys across the country received the honor. Players will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-American ceremony on...
oregonobserver.com
Lacrosse: Board of Control approves lacrosse as WIAA sanctioned sport
The WIAA Board of Control approved lacrosse as a sanctioned sport during its December meeting. The proposal to make both boys and girls a sponsored WIAA sport was unanimously passed by the board. The inaugural season for lacrosse to have a WIAA sponsored tournament series targets the spring of the 2023-2024 school year.
oregonobserver.com
Letter: Decision to close TORC no mystery
The decision to close the Town of Oregon Recycling Center (TORC) is not a mystery. For many years, the town was able to keep fees at the TORC low, but things began to change in 2012, when the State of Wisconsin cut the grant funding that helped the town provide free recycling services at the TORC. Fees were raised from $1 to $2 per bag of trash. Recycling continued to be free of charge.
oregonobserver.com
Jeffrey J. Faust
Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Faust, age 75, of Madison, was a caring and incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home after a long battle with COPD. Jeff was born on July 5, 1947, to Selma "Sally" (Ahrens) and...
