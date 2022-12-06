Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO