Polk County, FL

polk-county.net

Neal Road in Haines City to Close for Six Days Starting Monday

Bartow, Fla. (December 9, 2022) — Sewer and water line installations for a new subdivision in Haines City will close Neal Road for six days starting Monday, December 12. Traffic will be briefly redirected along Pink Apartment Road and Power Line Road to bypass work zone. Motorists are advised drive carefully and follow detour signs. Delays are not expected, but some slowdowns could occur during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

Trusted Roofing Contractor in Winter Haven, FL

The roof is a vital part of any structure, and people do all they can to care for them. One must work with a reliable roofing company that consistently delivers the best results for proper roof care. CH Evans Roofing of Winter Haven FL is a trusted roofing contractor in the region.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023

Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
POLK COUNTY, FL
lkldnow.com

Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis

One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
LAKELAND, FL
newsnationnow.com

Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

