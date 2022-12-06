Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Polk County’s building boom highlights need for construction training programs
LAKELAND, Fla. - If you have a proclivity for fixing your plumbing, re-shingling your roof, or tiling your house yourself, you may be just what Polk County contractors are looking for - A potential employee. There is a construction worker shortage nationwide, but it is especially intense in Polk County...
polk-county.net
Neal Road in Haines City to Close for Six Days Starting Monday
Bartow, Fla. (December 9, 2022) — Sewer and water line installations for a new subdivision in Haines City will close Neal Road for six days starting Monday, December 12. Traffic will be briefly redirected along Pink Apartment Road and Power Line Road to bypass work zone. Motorists are advised drive carefully and follow detour signs. Delays are not expected, but some slowdowns could occur during peak-hour traffic.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
helihub.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter
The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
getnews.info
Trusted Roofing Contractor in Winter Haven, FL
The roof is a vital part of any structure, and people do all they can to care for them. One must work with a reliable roofing company that consistently delivers the best results for proper roof care. CH Evans Roofing of Winter Haven FL is a trusted roofing contractor in the region.
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023
Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
lkldnow.com
Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis
One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
Two From Lakeland Arrested With Illegally Altered Firearms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested, and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,
fox13news.com
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
newsnationnow.com
Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Judd: Brother of alleged Jan. 6 attacker arrested for altering gun
A 27-year-old man with several connections to the January 6 capitol attacks was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on multiple weapon-related charges.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
