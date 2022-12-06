KINGSLAND - While most popular culture has focused on the rebellious spirit of American music icon and Kingsland native Johnny Cash, filmmaker/director Ben Smallbone was more interested in another part of his life that, for the most part, has been untold - his faith. Smallbone, along with producer Andrea Royer, hosted a screening of their new film "Johnny Cash - The Redemption of an American Icon" to a group of about 70 people this past Saturday inside the auditorium of Kingsland School. The faith-based film is based on the 2019 book with the same name written by Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Church in California and Hawaii. It was released at theaters nationwide earlier this week. The site of Saturday's screening is about three-and-a-half miles from where Cash was born in the Cross Roads community north of Kingsland on Feb. 26, 1932. Prior to the showing of the film, an audio from Johnny Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, was played to the audience in which she told the story…

KINGSLAND, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO