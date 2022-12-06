Read full article on original website
Related
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
Flu cases lead to Cleveland County canceling classes for two days
The rate of flu infections has forced an Arkansas school to cancel classes for two days.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Johnny Cash Documentary Screened at Kingsland
KINGSLAND - While most popular culture has focused on the rebellious spirit of American music icon and Kingsland native Johnny Cash, filmmaker/director Ben Smallbone was more interested in another part of his life that, for the most part, has been untold - his faith. Smallbone, along with producer Andrea Royer, hosted a screening of their new film "Johnny Cash - The Redemption of an American Icon" to a group of about 70 people this past Saturday inside the auditorium of Kingsland School. The faith-based film is based on the 2019 book with the same name written by Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Church in California and Hawaii. It was released at theaters nationwide earlier this week. The site of Saturday's screening is about three-and-a-half miles from where Cash was born in the Cross Roads community north of Kingsland on Feb. 26, 1932. Prior to the showing of the film, an audio from Johnny Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, was played to the audience in which she told the story…
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
KATV
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Comments / 0